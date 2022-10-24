State police search for hit-and-run suspect

Oct. 24—EAST LYME — Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene of an accident on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Police responded to a two-car accident at the southbound Exit 75 on Interstate 395. Anthony Matthews sideswiped Eryn Dortche's Hyundai Tuscon and continued south onto I-95 in his black Mercedes-Benz C300 4 Matic, police said.

Dortche sustained minor damage to the passenger side of her vehicle, but was unharmed and was able to drive away from the scene. It is suspected Matthews suffered damage on the driver's side of his car, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Troop E

