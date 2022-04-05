Editor's Note: This story has been updated, the missing woman has been found unharmed.

GAYLORD — At around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Michigan State Police said a missing 32-year-old woman, Danielle Jean Turner of Gaylord, had been located.

During the investigation, troopers received information from a person who requested to remain anonymous that Turner was in a cabin just south of Gaylord. Troopers found Turner inside the cabin. She was unharmed and no further details are currently available. There does not appear to be any foul play involved.

Earlier in the day, state police had requested public help in locating Turner after she was reported missing on Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Update: State police said missing Gaylord woman found unharmed