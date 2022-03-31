State Police search Rockland woods for missing Hanover woman

HANOVER — State Police officers searched the woods behind the CVS in Rockland on Wednesday afternoon in the ongoing search for Brittney McCormack, the Hanover mother of two who disappeared in the summer of 2021, Rockland police confirmed.

McCormack's family has been looking for answers about the disappearance of Britney for almost a year. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts, sandals and a green Army jacket. Both of her ears and her nose are pierced. She is described as white, approximately 5-foot-3 tall and weighing 150 pounds.

She has a peace sign tattoo on her lower back, “dream on” inside her wrist and a red heart with a tail on the back of her neck.

Brittney McCormack was last heard from in July 2021.

State Police did not respond to multiple requests for information.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her recovery.

Summer McCormack told a The Patriot Ledger reporter last week that her sister struggled with pervasive developmental disorder and drug addiction. Brittney grew up in Rockland and has ties to Marshfield and Hanover.

Summer McCormack said her family reported Brittney missing in late summer. Several large searches have been held for her and anonymous tips continue to come in. State Police also searched a wooded area in Rockland in connection to the case in January and near Sunset Lake in Braintree earlier this month.

The McCormack family has spent the last eight months desperately searching for answers about Brittney, who was last heard from in early July. Summer McCormack said her bank account, including Supplemental Security Income benefits, have sat untouched since then, leading her family to assume the worst.

“It’s accumulating and accumulating, and people don’t just let their money accumulate,” she said.

Brittney, the mother of a 6-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, went missing at age 27. Her 28th birthday passed in November without a word. Summer McCormack said her mother had custody of Brittney's kids at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hanover Police Detective Steve Moar at 781-826-2335 Ext. 2029.

