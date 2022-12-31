State police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery in Griswold

Detectives are seeking to identify a suspect depicted who was depicted on security camera footage allegedly attempting an armed robbery at a liquor store in Griswold on Friday evening.

According to the Connecticut State Police, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Troop E in Montville responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at JC Spirits on 63 Main Street in Jewett City.

Police said that a suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money before eventually leaving the store without taking any money or store merchandise.

Connecticut State Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a black mask, black Nike sweatshirt, black pants and gray and orange gloves.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad has assumed the investigation. Connecticut State Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Jette at 860-848-6532.