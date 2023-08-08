State police searching for 2 missing teen girls from Fayette County

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are searching for two missing 18-year-old girls.

Kaelynn and Kami Shaffer were last seen in the area of Morris Buncic Road in Smithfield, Fayette County around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Both girls are described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Kaelynn Shaffer was last seen wearing a black Pirates T-shirt and black shorts. Kami was last seen wearing a pink, blue and white tie-dye shirt and black shorts.

Police believe they may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or state police at 724-439-7111.

