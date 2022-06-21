State police searching for alleged assault suspect near Alewife station

Massachusetts State Police troopers are searching for an alleged assault suspect in the area of Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

There is an active search for a man on foot between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2, authorities said.

The suspect is said to be wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

There were no additional details immediately available.

UPDATE — Suspect is wanted for a domestic assault. Search ongoing. https://t.co/YkPdDXHu6E — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 21, 2022

Search for alleged abduction suspect currently ongoing in area of Alewife Parkway, Arlington, roughly between Mass. Ave and Route 2. Male suspect on foot. Residents should be aware and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW