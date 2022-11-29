State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby

Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say.

Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.

The US Coast Guard has also been called in to assist in the search.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police.

Search underway by MSP assets, local police, and @USCGNortheast for potential missing woman, 70, whose car was found abandoned on Rt 95 south just south of the Whittier Bridge, in Newburyport. Patrols, Air Wing, K9 responding along w/marine assets. Updates when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 29, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW