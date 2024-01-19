State police searching for critically missing Virginia Beach man last seen in Franklin

Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach police are searching for Benjamin Tellez, 79, a critically missing adult.

Tellez was last seen 3 p.m. on Thursday leaving his home on Slalom Drive in Virginia Beach. Police said he is white, 5’7″, weighs 215 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt. He is possibly driving a green 2012 Toyota Camry with Virginia plates WMR4552.

The Toyota was last photographed by an automatic license plate reading camera in Franklin — about 61 miles away from Slalom Drive — at 8 a.m.

Tellez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Virginia Beach police at 757-385-9377.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com