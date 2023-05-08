State police searching for endangered woman last seen in Erie County

State police in Erie are looking for a missing woman who may be at risk of harm or injury.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory pic.twitter.com/Na0JrIxI1d — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 8, 2023

Linda Wilamowski, 65, was last seen in the area of Hill Road, Venango Township, Erie County, around 9 p.m. on May 5.

Wilamowski is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

She is driving a 2018 Ford Focus with license plate LRH8440.

Wilamowski may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at 814-898-1641.

