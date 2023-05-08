State police searching for endangered woman last seen in Erie County
State police in Erie are looking for a missing woman who may be at risk of harm or injury.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory pic.twitter.com/Na0JrIxI1d
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 8, 2023
Linda Wilamowski, 65, was last seen in the area of Hill Road, Venango Township, Erie County, around 9 p.m. on May 5.
Wilamowski is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.
She is driving a 2018 Ford Focus with license plate LRH8440.
Wilamowski may be confused.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at 814-898-1641.
