State police searching for Erie man accused of seriously injuring motorist in LeBoeuf crash

Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
·2 min read

An Erie man is facing felony vehicle assault and other charges in an Oct. 4 crash in LeBoeuf Township that seriously injured a Cambridge Springs man.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding the accused motorist, whom they identified as 35-year-old Daniel R. McCloud. An arrest warrant was issued late last week for McCloud on 16 charges, including felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest.

Troopers accuse McCloud of being the driver of a 2012 Nissan Rogue that crashed into another vehicle in the 13700 block of Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township on Oct. 4 at about 7:25 p.m.

According to investigators and information in McCloud's criminal complaint, McCloud was driving north on Route 19 when he went into the southbound lane to turn into the parking lot of Kandy's Adult Playground. McCloud's vehicle collided with a vehicle that was traveling south, and that vehicle went onto the property and struck a concrete barrier, troopers wrote in the complaint.

More:Waterford man killed, Erie woman seriously hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Crawford

Troopers charge in the complaint that, following the crash, McCloud got out of his vehicle and walked to Bison Beer next to Kandy's, where he inquired about a courtesy ride and left the scene before state police arrived.

Troopers who responded to the crash found the Cambridge Spring man, identified in the complaint only by initials, trapped in his vehicle, state police reported on Tuesday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers learned from the man that his injuries included fractures to his neck and spine; broken ribs, femur and hip; left orbital socket damage; and a concussion, according to information in the complaint.

Authorities said Tuesday that a female passenger in McCloud's vehicle was also on scene when troopers arrived. Information was not available on whether the female was injured.

McCloud was identified as the driver of the vehicle through video surveillance and interviews at the scene, troopers wrote in the complaint.

State police asked anyone with information on McCloud's whereabouts to call the Erie barracks at 814-898-1641.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man wanted in LeBoeuf crash that seriously hurt Cambridge man

Recommended Stories

  • US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century

    A bronze sculpture of a West African king that had been in the collection of a Rhode Island museum for more than 70 years was among 31 culturally precious objects that were returned to the Nigerian government on Tuesday. The Benin Bronzes including a piece called the “Head of a King" or “Oba" from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, were transferred to the Nigerian National Collections during a ceremony at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. The pieces that were stolen by the British in the late 19th century included 29 that the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents voted in June to return, and one object from the National Gallery of Art, officials said.

  • 2 teens charged with murder, to be extradited after Georgia high school football star shot dead

    Two teenagers have been arrested in South Carolina, charged with murder, and will be extradited in connection with the death of Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt, who was found shot in a mall parking lot.

  • Watch: Brawl at North Texas Hooters starts over candy, leads to injuries, police say

    Plano police are investigating the fight, which allegedly started with children trying to sell chocolate bars.

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County

    William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.

  • Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home

    A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on

  • Family dogs kill 2 Tennessee children, injure mom who tried to stop mauling, family says

    The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.

  • A man hurled a beer at a comedian who poked fun at his pro-Trump heckler wife. Now the club owner says he's pressing charges.

    Comedian Ariel Elias was on stage at a New Jersey club on Saturday night when a patron chucked a can of beer at her.

  • Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

    One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

  • Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France

    Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France's worst-ever crash on Monday shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean. The crash of storm-tossed Flight 447 en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris killed all 228 people aboard and had lasting impact on the industry, leading to changes in regulations for airspeed sensors and in how pilots are trained. The official investigation found that multiple factors contributed to the crash, and the companies deny criminal wrongdoing.

  • Authorities Are Searching For California Man, Beaten And Kidnapped Off The Streets In Broad Daylight

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men suspected of beating and kidnapping a man off the street in broad daylight. Authorities released images of two men witnesses say drove up to a man in his 30s walking southbound on Michillinda Ave. in an unincorporated area of Pasadena, then exited their vehicle and started to beat the man before loading him into the backseat of a silver 2008 Infiniti and driving away. The attack occurred around 5:33 p.m. on Thursday. Witnesses

  • Florida Man Charged With Shooting Homeless Family Asleep In Car, Hitting Pregnant Mom

    A Florida man faces multiple felony charges in a shooting that allegedly targeted a homeless family. Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, of Tampa is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting "at, within or into" a vehicle and marijuana possession, account to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. Tampa Police say that Stamat is the man behind an Oct. 5 shooting in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Comp

  • Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging that they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

  • California boy chased home, punched by alleged bullies despite offering $50 for his safety

    An Asian American family in Santa Clara, California, has pressed charges against two boys who allegedly chased a family member before punching him multiple times just outside their home. Nina Leslie, who posted the video on Instagram on Monday, said her younger brother — who is also a minor — was walking her dog when the two boys followed him. In the video, the alleged bullies can be seen cornering Nina’s brother at their own doorway.

  • South Florida neighbors stole from business in storm-ravaged Lee County, sheriff says

    Two South Florida neighbors who said they were assisting in cleanup following Hurricane Ian were arrested Sunday after they were caught stealing from a business in storm-stricken Lee County, according to deputies.

  • Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of former pro poker player

    A Michigan man is now facing a mandatory life sentence for the brutal sexual assault and murder of former professional poker player Susie Zhao in 2020. Jeffery Morris, 62, was found guilty after a deliberation that lasted less than an hour in Oakland County, Michigan, on Friday, according to The Oakland Press. Morris, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was also convicted of felony murder, with the latter being second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

    A toddler was left behind accidentally in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather to a central Florida airport, and she wasn't discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later, authorities said Tuesday. The girl, who is less than 2 years old, was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her and that she was on her way to be reunited with her daughter, the sheriff's office said.

  • TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes

    It's been nearly a week since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his home near Savannah.

  • A local teacher’s bag was stolen. The keys to the school had a GPS tracking chip

    The stolen bag also had student papers to be graded.

  • Firefighter dies trying to refuel car that ran out of gas, South Carolina coroner says

    He was off duty at the time.