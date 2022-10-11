State police searching for Erie man accused of seriously injuring motorist in LeBoeuf crash

An Erie man is facing felony vehicle assault and other charges in an Oct. 4 crash in LeBoeuf Township that seriously injured a Cambridge Springs man.

The Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding the accused motorist, whom they identified as 35-year-old Daniel R. McCloud. An arrest warrant was issued late last week for McCloud on 16 charges, including felony counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest.

Troopers accuse McCloud of being the driver of a 2012 Nissan Rogue that crashed into another vehicle in the 13700 block of Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township on Oct. 4 at about 7:25 p.m.

According to investigators and information in McCloud's criminal complaint, McCloud was driving north on Route 19 when he went into the southbound lane to turn into the parking lot of Kandy's Adult Playground. McCloud's vehicle collided with a vehicle that was traveling south, and that vehicle went onto the property and struck a concrete barrier, troopers wrote in the complaint.

Troopers charge in the complaint that, following the crash, McCloud got out of his vehicle and walked to Bison Beer next to Kandy's, where he inquired about a courtesy ride and left the scene before state police arrived.

Troopers who responded to the crash found the Cambridge Spring man, identified in the complaint only by initials, trapped in his vehicle, state police reported on Tuesday. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers learned from the man that his injuries included fractures to his neck and spine; broken ribs, femur and hip; left orbital socket damage; and a concussion, according to information in the complaint.

Authorities said Tuesday that a female passenger in McCloud's vehicle was also on scene when troopers arrived. Information was not available on whether the female was injured.

McCloud was identified as the driver of the vehicle through video surveillance and interviews at the scene, troopers wrote in the complaint.

State police asked anyone with information on McCloud's whereabouts to call the Erie barracks at 814-898-1641.

