State police searching for escaped prisoner from Venango jail

State police in Venango County are looking for an escaped prisoner.

Bruce William Miller II, 43, was taken to UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca, for treatment of a head injury when he was able to escape from custody of the guards at around 4:40 a.m.

Miller fled on foot from the hospital, according to state police. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Miller has a crown tattoo on his neck and a cut with stitches on his head.

He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He has ties to the Franklin area.

Miller was housed in the Venango County Jail on multiple charges including criminal trespass and flight to avoid apprehension.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 814-676-6596.

