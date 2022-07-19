State police searching in Harvard as part of investigation into disappearance of 23-year-old Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson.

HARVARD — State police detectives early Tuesday were searching an area off Still River Road as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman.

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office, said Tuesday afternoon the search is connected to the disappearance of Mary Anderson. The 23-year-old from Harvard was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire. Her family reported her missing at around 5 p.m. Sunday after not being able to contact her, which police said was uncharacteristic.

Meanwhile, police in Vermont are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday morning in Brattleboro. Officers from Brattleboro found the body in a vehicle about 1 a.m., according to Vermont State Police.

Anyone with information on Anderson's disappearance should contact Harvard police at (978) 456-1212.

