State police searching for Indiana County man accused of assaulting young girl

State police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a juvenile in Indiana County.

According to a news release, Mark Allen Juart, 36, was charged with in April with a felony count of indecent assault of a person under 13. He is also facing a summary count of harassment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Juart but troopers haven’t been able to find him.

His charges stem from an investigation into incidents of indecent assault against a female juvenile in a White Township home between Jan. 2022 and March 2023.

Juart is described as a white male, he is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police Indiana at 724-357-1960 or dial 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled ‘She was an angel’: Family grieves loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles Star Lake issues ‘High Traffic Alert’ for Eric Church concert VIDEO: Group of teens fighting in Downtown Pittsburgh before 4th of July fireworks caught on camera DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts