State police searching for Lynn man who vanished after leaving party in Lyft ride

Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help tracking down a Lynn man who never returned home from a party he attended in Chelsea on Sunday.

Detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating the disappearance of 24-year-old Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, who vanished after leaving a party on the morning of June 11, Massachusetts State Police announced Friday.

Evidence indicates that De Los Reyes got into a Lyft rideshare vehicle in front of 168 Shurtleff St. around 3:42 a.m. State police said the ride was terminated minutes later at 3:56 a.m.

After termination, De Los Reyes phone dialed 911 and connected to the Revere Police Department, but it then disconnected and several attempts to call the number back by officers were unsuccessful, according to state police.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the call was made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere. De Los Reyes has not been seen or heard from since.

Additional attempts by state police to determine the phone’s location had negative results, suggesting the phone is off, investigators added.

De Los Reyes is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on a Chelsea-monitored surveillance camera wearing black pants, a black vest, a white long-sleeve shirt, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on De Los Reyes’ whereabouts is urged to contact Trooper Timothy Burns of the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817 or the Massachusetts State Police Troop A Headquarters at 978-538-6020.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

