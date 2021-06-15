State police searching for man who fled during traffic stop

Jun. 15—SELINSGROVE — State police are searching for a man they say exited his vehicle and fled into a wooded area after failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday morning.

Troopers at Selinsgrove say a male, approximately 6'1 wearing black pants a navy shirt and no shoes, driving a vehicle with a white 2021 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate is wanted by authorities after fleeing the scene of the traffic stop at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Troopers say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued on Susquehanna Trail and State Route 11-15 south.

The vehicle came to rest in Selinsgrove borough and the driver exited the vehicle and took off running, troopers said.

There is no immediate concern for public safety and an investigation is continuing into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove State Police at 570 374-8145.