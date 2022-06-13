State police searching for missing 17-year-old girl from Greensburg

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Greensburg, Westmoreland County.

Madison Star Hopkins has been missing since June 8 at around 4 p.m. when she was last seen leaving her home.

Police said she was driving a dark green 2001 Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania plate KKG-1694 and a 26.2 sticker on the back window.

Hopkins is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Police said she is believed to be in the areas of Castle Shannon and Bethel Park in Allegheny County.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or 911.

