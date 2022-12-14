State police searching for missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance finding a missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County.

Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania plate KVY 7914.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Our entire world’: 2 children killed in Sewickley house fire Police: 1 teen killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport Dick’s Sporting Goods, neighbors make donations to replace bikes stolen from Toys for Tots location VIDEO: Lawmakers join in as parents push for harsher laws after registered sex offender moves near school DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts