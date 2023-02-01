State police searching for missing and endangered 1-year-old

State police are looking for a missing and endangered 1-year-old girl.

Adrienne Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street, Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, at around 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 31.

She has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black onesie.

She is believed to be with Tarra Rand, 27, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-849-1617 or 911.

