State police searching for missing, endangered Washington County woman

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered Washington County woman.

Valerie Bonus, 63, was last seen on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Bonus has dementia and was last seen at Dollar General on Route 18 in South Franklin Township.

Bonus is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up, black leggings and a pink hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-223-5200.

