State Police searching for missing farm worker in Sheffield

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing farm worker in Sheffield.

The State Police Dive Team, K9 Unit, Air Wing, and Drone Unit, along with local and MSP patrols, are on the scene of a farm on 1474 Hewins Street in Sheffield.

According to police, a farm worker was observed sitting in the cab of a pickup truck last night.

This morning tire tracks were observed beginning from where the pickup was last seen and leading into an adjacent pond, police said.

The pond is reportedly 14′ deep. No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

