State police searching for missing kayaker in Westfield, Mass.

State police are continuing to search for a missing kayaker in Western Massachusetts.

According to police, the young adult male from East Longmeadow went missing after his kayak capsized at Hampton Ponds State Park yesterday before 7 p.m.

Westfield Fire Department, Westfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit, and Marine Unit are all involved in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

