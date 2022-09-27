State Police searching for missing man near Wilmington highway

Authorities searched the area near a busy Wilmington highway Tuesday evening for a missing man.

State Police say they received a report just before noon of a missing 54-year-old man who never returned home from work.

Officials did not provide a name or picture of this man and it is unclear where his place of work is located.

Law enforcement crews are canvassing the area of I-93 north in Wilmington, with a specific focus in the wooded area near the Target on Olde Ballardvale Street.

The State Police Air Wing, K-9, and Marine Unit, along with numerous other patrols, are assisting in the search.

No further information was made available.

