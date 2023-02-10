State police searching for missing town of Oswegatchie man

Feb. 10—State police are searching for a town of Oswegatchie man that was last seen at his home on Jan. 3 and are seeking the public's assistance locating him.

Troopers say the man, Cole A. Brossoit, 30, resides on County Route 6, and was last heard from on Jan. 20 when he sent a text message to his mother. His mother has had no contact with Mr. Brossoit since, according to troopers.

Mr. Brossoit is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to state police.

Troopers report that Mr. Brossoit has ties to the Syracuse area.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Brossoit, state police ask that they call 315-379-0012.