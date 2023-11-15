State police searching for missing woman last seen in 2018; foul play suspected

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in 2018.

According to officials, Jessica Lynn Goldsworthy, 27, was last seen in the evening of Nov. 16 through Nov. 17, 2018 in the area of Sutersville.

Officials said Goldsworthy was last seen with four male acquaintances.

Goldsworthy hasn’t been active on Facebook or social media since Nov. 3, 2018. Her family indicted that was unusual for her.

State police said circumstances suggested foul play is involved in Goldsworthy’s disappearance.

Goldsworthy is described as being between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Goldsworthy’s last known address is 534 Rothey Drive in Elizabeth, but she was known to frequent Jeanette and Greensburg.

Anyone with information on Goldsworthy’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or a location of a missing or wanted person.

