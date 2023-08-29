State Police searching for paintball gunman who was shooting cars on I-495 in Haverhill

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect who was shooting paintballs at several cars along Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

Troopers responded to reports of a white or silver sedan or small SUV shooting yellow paintballs at moving cars around 10 p.m. on Monday night.

At least six victims gave statements to the troopers after their cars were vandalized with the paint.

The suspected vehicle has not been located but all local police departments in the area were advised to be on the lookout.

Troopers are actively investigating this incident and suspect it may be related to several similar incidents recently reported.

There were no injuries during the vandalism, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

