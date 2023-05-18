State police searching for person who stole AK-47-style rifles from Rural King

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for someone who stole two AK-47-style rifles from a Rural King in Venango County.

Troopers responded to an alarm at the store in Sugarcreek Borough at around 2:25 a.m.

Police said that a man broke into the store and attempted to smash a display case with handguns inside. The suspect ultimately stole two AK-47-style rifles from a display rack instead and then fled the store.

The suspect, who police say is possibly in his 20s or 30s, was wearing a black mask, black pants, a black hoodie and white tennis shoes.

State police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-676-6596.

