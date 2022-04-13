UPDATE: State Police searching for a possibly armed man who fled during chase in Westport

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a possibly armed man who fled during a pursuit in Westport.

Police officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sky 25 was over the scene where multiple state trooper cruisers were gathered as they began searching the area of Route 195 near Route 88.

The suspect is believed to be a white man, driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

“Public should not approach the vehicle but call 911 immediately if seen,” State Police said in a tweet.

Troopers on scene, Rt 195 Westport near Rt 88 and surrounding area searching for suspect/vehicle that fled during pursuit. Vehicle is white Toyota Tacoma pickup believed operated by white male, possibly armed. Public should not approach vehicle but call 911 immediately if seen. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2022

No further information is available. The search remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW