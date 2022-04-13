UPDATE: State Police searching for a possibly armed man who fled during chase in Westport

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a possibly armed man who fled during a pursuit in Westport.

Police officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sky 25 was over the scene where multiple state trooper cruisers were gathered as they began searching the area of Route 195 near Route 88.

The suspect is believed to be a white man, driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup.

“Public should not approach the vehicle but call 911 immediately if seen,” State Police said in a tweet.

No further information is available. The search remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

