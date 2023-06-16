State police searching for suspect accused of stealing credit cards from vehicle at local gym

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing credit cards from a vehicle at LA Fitness in Hempfield Township.

According to police, credit cards were stolen from the vehicle and then used at Walmart and Sam’s Club on Tuesday.

The suspect attempted theft of $4,000 in gift cards between the two stores.

In photos shared with the public, the suspect is wearing a mask, but has it pulled down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen in custody for shooting that critically injured 1 in Pittsburgh last week Old prison site in Pittsburgh up for sale Westmoreland County woman facing felony charges after allegedly shooting, killing dog VIDEO: Arnold residents have mixed reaction after city votes to close 117-year-old No. 1 fire department DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts