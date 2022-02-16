State police searching for suspects after gunshots fired near motel in Summit Township

Authorities were searching on Wednesday afternoon for two vehicles that fled from the scene of a reported shooting in Summit Township.

No one was reported injured in the shooting, which happened on Wednesday at about 10:35 a.m. near a motel on Schultz Road off Route 97 just north of Interstate 90, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Witnesses reported that gunshots were fired and that people fled the area in two vehicles, said Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E. Investigators are trying to determine how many people fired gunshots during the encounter, he said.

Additional details on the incident, including what might have led to the shooting, were unknown Wednesday afternoon.

