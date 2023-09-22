State police searching for woman missing out of West Pike Run Township last seen in 1985

Pennsylvania state police are looking for information about a woman who disappeared from her West Pike Run Township home.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Agnes Ann Young, 59, was discovered missing in September 2001 when her husband, Edward Young, 60, applied for Social Security disability benefits.

The application triggered an automatic review of the disability benefits already being paid to Agnes. Social Security officials scheduled a meeting with the couple for Sept. 21 but Edward arrived without his wife.

Edward allegedly told the caseworker his wife left home earlier in the month with a friend for a trip to the Empire State Building in New York City and possibly died in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Social Security officials started a fraud investigation against Edward because they were suspicious of him. Officials said he never filed a missing person’s report for Agnes.

Social Security granted Edward disability benefits and canceled his wife’s.

The last time Agnes was seen was in 1985. When friends and family would question Edward about her, he would tell them he wasn’t available to be visited or seen, officials said.

Officials also said the family never thought this was suspicious.

The Social Security investigation turned up that no one could recall physically seeing Agnes. There had also been no medical insurance activity for her since 1990.

Pennsylvania state police assisted Social Security in interviewing and searching Edward’s house on May 16, 2002. The following day, another search warrant was obtained and Edward was found dead from an apparent suicide.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Belle Vernon Station at 724-929-6262 or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of $5,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

15 UPMC medical workers win $1 million in Mega Millions drawing Beaver County DA’s Office warning of new dangerous drug more deadly than fentanyl 15-year-old student killed in school van crash in Dravosburg VIDEO: Graduate of Allegheny County Drug Court opens up about successes from the program DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts