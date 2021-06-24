State police seek Altoona man who led them on a 130-mph chase down Route 22

Jun. 23—State police from Ebensburg are seeking information on an Altoona man who fled a Route 22 traffic stop on Tuesday at speeds of almost 130 mph, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46, of Altoona, after police said he led them on a pursuit after a traffic stop in Cambria Township. Police said Weaver's gray 2021 Nissan Altima committed multiple traffic violations as he fled west on Route 22 at speeds approaching 130 mph.

During the traffic stop, police said Weaver was found to be in possession of a rolled marijuana blunt and, as a trooper was waiting for him to exit his vehicle, Weaver closed the door and accelerated away.

Police determined the pursuit would endanger Weaver, other motorists and themselves, and terminated it. Subsequent searches with the state police Aviation Patrol Unit were unable to locate the vehicle.

Weaver is described as a Black man, 5-feet-9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Troop A in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500 and reference case number PA2021-852578.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .