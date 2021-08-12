State police seek driver who fired shots in Lodge Freeway road rage incident

Aug. 12—Michigan State Police are seeking tips to find a driver in a reported road-rage incident Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

The victim had been traveling north near Glendale around 3:45 p.m. as a black Hyundai was driving at about 50 mph in the right lane, state police said on Twitter.

"The victim passed the suspect vehicle and as he did, the suspect vehicle swerved at him but did not make contact," the agency tweeted.

When the Hyundai was behind, the motorist "heard what sounded to him like a battery hitting his car," state police said.

The victim took the exit ramp to westbound Davison and the suspect followed and ran a stop sign as well as a traffic light on Rosa Parks before pulling up next to him and firing another round into the car,the driver told MSP.

The driver was not injured.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s or 40s, was last seen traveling north onto 14th Street, headed the wrong way on a one-way street.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (734) 287-5000.

The shooting came two days after another road-rage incident involving gunfire on M-10.

It also follows other similar acts reported on area highways this year, including on Interstates 75, 96 and 696.

The outbursts have pushed Detroit and state police to boost road patrols. The multijurisdictional effort is named "Operation Brison" after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.