State police seek help finding missing Española man

Feb. 24—New Mexico State Police is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man from Española who could be in danger.

Billy Martinez, 54, was last seen Sunday leaving his home in a white 1995 GMC Sierra extended-cab pickup with tinted windows, state police said in a news release.

The vehicle has New Mexico license plate number 890-RTC.

Martinez was on his way to work in Los Alamos, and has not been heard from since, state police said.

He is described as 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds, with hazel eyes, black-and-white hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black leather vest over a button-up shirt, a navy-blue jacket and jeans.

State police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 505-425-6771 or 911.