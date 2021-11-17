State police seek help in Levering break-in case

Anyone recognizing the person in this photo or with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post is seeking information regarding a breaking and entering of Williams’ Marathon & Grocery on U.S. 31 Highway in Levering that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Surveillance video captured the suspect while they were inside the store. Anyone recognizing the person in the photo or with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.

