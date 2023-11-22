State police seek to ID SUV that nearly hit child at school bus stop near Edinboro

Pennsylvania State Police investigators believe they know the type of vehicle that sped by a stopped school bus in Washington Township earlier this month, nearly hitting a child who was approaching the bus.

Police are now hoping the public can help them identify the driver.

The child was not injured but was nearly struck by the vehicle, suspected to be a white Mitsubishi Outlander, as it passed the stopped bus on the westbound shoulder of Route 6N in the 3400 block on Nov. 7 at about 8:45 a.m., state police in Girard reported on Tuesday. The vehicle was traveling at high speed as it went by on the westbound shoulder, according to investigators.

Anyone with information that could help state police identify the driver is asked to call Cpl. Nathan Hartless in Girard at 814-774-9611.

Motorists are required to stop their vehicles at least 10 feet before reaching a school bus if red flashing lights and a stop signal arm indicates that the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off, according to information posted on the Pennsylvania State Police's website. Yellow flashing lights on a bus indicate it is getting ready to stop, and motorists are advised to slow down and get ready to stop.

Motorists can be fined $250 for each violation when improperly meeting or overtaking a school bus. A conviction will result in a 60-day driver's license suspension and assessment of five points on the operator's driving record, according to the agency.

Other erratic driver incidents involving school children

The incident on Nov. 7 was one of several incidents this month involving school children struck or nearly struck by vehicles in the Erie region.

According to state police in Girard, a 52-year-old Cumberland County man was charged with driving under the influence and other offenses after the man was spotted driving erratically on the afternoon of Nov. 7 along Route 6N in Conneaut Township. The man was seen swerving into oncoming traffic on multiple occasions, and his vehicle nearly struck three children leaving a school, state police in Girard reported after the incident.

Six days earlier, according to state police in Meadville, a 7-year-old girl was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox that failed to stop for a stopped school bus and struck the child as she was heading toward the bus on Pennsylvania Avenue in Vernon Township.

The girl suffered injuries to her face and her legs, troopers reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 54-year-old Cochranton man, was charged by summons with summary counts of failing to obey stop signs and yield signs, reckless driving and careless driving, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: PA state police seek to ID SUV that nearly hit child at bus stop on 6N