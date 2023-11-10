State police seek information on 1971 professor's disappearance near White Haven

Nov. 9—Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg recently issued an advisory seeking information on the disappearance of Walter Lawton, 64, last seen in White Haven in June 1971.

Lawton and his wife were visiting the White Haven area where they planned to purchase a summer home.

Lawton was last seen when he went for a walk in White Haven at 3 p.m. on June 7, 1971, state police reported.

A search that involved canines of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department tracked Lawton's scent to a railroad bridge overpass that state police say was on a road leading to Mountain Top. Despite an extensive search of the bridge, Lawton was not found.

A second canine search weeks later led to the same bridge.

A Times Leader story on June 11, 1971, reported Lawton was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark plaid pants.

Lawton was a professor and chairman of the mathematics department at Temple University before he retired.

State police say Lawton was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease that forced him to retire.

Lawton was declared legally deceased on June 7, 1978.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at Bloomsburg at 570-387-4261 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.