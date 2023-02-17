State police seek information on girl last seen in Butler in 1985

State police in Butler continue their search for Cherrie Mahan, who was last seen at age 8 on Feb. 22, 1985, when she exited her school bus on Cornplanter Road, Winfield Township, Butler County.

People who saw her reported a blue or green conversion-style van in the area. State police would like to question the operator and occupants.

A van like this one was seen in the area when Cherrie Mahan was last seen.

Cherrie was last seen in a gray jacket, denim blue jean skirt, blue leg warmers, tan ankle boots and a blue bookbag. She would be 46 years old today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

