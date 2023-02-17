State police seek information on girl last seen in Butler in 1985

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

State police in Butler continue their search for Cherrie Mahan, who was last seen at age 8 on Feb. 22, 1985, when she exited her school bus on Cornplanter Road, Winfield Township, Butler County.

People who saw her reported a blue or green conversion-style van in the area. State police would like to question the operator and occupants.

A van like this one was seen in the area when Cherrie Mahan was last seen.
A van like this one was seen in the area when Cherrie Mahan was last seen.

Cherrie was last seen in a gray jacket, denim blue jean skirt, blue leg warmers, tan ankle boots and a blue bookbag. She would be 46 years old today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 724-284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

TRENDING NOW:

Pitt student wins a year of free apartment housing after making amazing basketball shot Pittsburgh man gets 25 years in federal prison after FBI sting when he arranged for sex with minor 2 students arrested after fight in Gateway High School cafeteria VIDEO: Some neighbors on edge after discovery of 2 sets of human remains in New Castle DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories