State police seek information on missing Wayne County woman

Aug. 30—State police at Honesdale are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Wayne County woman and her two children, who have been missing for more than a month.

Tanya Winkler, 39, has not been seen or heard from since she left her Salem Twp. home July 17 with her children, a girl, 2, and a boy, 1, state police said.

Winkler, who has a Moscow area address, was last known to be operating a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania registration LRK9172, police said.

Anyone with information about Winkler and the children should contact the Honesdale station at 570-253-7126.

— DAVID SINGLETON