State police seek new leads in Bardstown man’s unsolved murder

More than seven years after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in a running vehicle in Washington County, Kentucky State Police are still working to solve his murder, and they’re asking the public for help.

A property owner out tending his farm on Bardstown Road in Springfield found Yul Rayford, 51, of Bardstown, slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on June 14, 2016, state police said in a news release.

Rayford had been shot once in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, state police said.

“Kentucky State Police regularly re-examines cold cases for possible new leads,” state police said in the release. “Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Dexter Colvin at 270-384-4796 or 1-800-222-5555.”