State police seek missing 92-year-old man

Aug. 18—A 92-year-old man is missing in Lackawanna County and state police said he's in danger.

Ross Prizzi was last seen Thursday in the 100 block of Side Hill Acres Drive in Spring Brook Twp., where he lives with his wife, Cecelia Prizzi, she said.

"We looked everywhere for him," she said.

Ross Prizzi at 11:30 a.m. grabbed the keys for a vehicle and left, she said. State police said he is operating a 1985 blue and silver Chevrolet conversion van, which had a gray hood.

The van has a Pennsylvania license plate: HZM6507.

The 92-year-old has dementia, his wife said.

Ross Prizzi is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, state police said. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Cecelia Prizzi said he was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue T-shirt and a faded denim shirt.

On Friday, Cecilia Prizzi, 79, eagerly awaited word of her husband's whereabouts. They married in March 1965.

"When I met him he had a '57 Chevy," she remembered.

Ross Rizzi worked for years as a tractor-trailer driver hauling insulation for North East Express, Inc. of Luzerne County, she said.

"He was an excellent mechanic," Cecelia Prizzi said.

State police searched all night. Signs went up alerting residents. At last report he remained missing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling 911 or the state police's Dunmore barracks at 570-963-3156.

