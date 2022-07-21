State Police seek public’s help in investigation into Harvard woman’s death

Massachusetts State Police are asking the public for help in the investigation into Mary Anderson’s death.

The 23-year-old Harvard resident was found dead inside her truck in Brattleboro, Vt. shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis, named a person of interest in her death, was shot and killed by police in Brattleboro Tuesday night.

Police say Davis pulled a knife and lunged at police who wanted to speak with him about Anderson’s death.

Ex-boyfriend sought in Harvard woman’s death shot and killed by police

Investigators want to speak with anyone in New England – particularly Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont – who may have seen Anderson, Davis or Anderson’s pickup truck, a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20, from late Saturday night through early Tuesday.

In Worcester County, investigators are looking into Anderson’s disappearance to determine if she was taken against her will, according to State Police. The investigation into her death is being led by authorities in Vermont.

Family suspects foul play in 23-year-old Harvard woman’s disappearance

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Vermont State Police identified three police officers who fired their weapons during the deadly encounter with Davis. The two Vermont state troopers and Brattleboro police officer have been placed on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days while the shooting is investigated, per department policy.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW