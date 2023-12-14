State police seek suspect in Indiana County bank robbery

Dec. 13—State police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Indiana County.

No one was injured in the 12:20 p.m. robbery at the Homer City S&T Bank branch, according to Trooper First Class Cliff Greenfield, public information officer for the state police.

He said a male suspect entered the bank at 34 N. Main St., presented a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left the area in a vehicle believed to be a white Chrysler sedan that had a second occupant.

Police released images of the suspect and the getaway car but are looking for additional surveillance video footage and images captured by nearby residents or businesses between noon and 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect is between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall and had on a black backpack with gray zippers. He was wearing a dark-colored IUP hat, a blue bandana, a camouflage-colored gator and Mossy Oak jacket, gray gloves and dark-blue pants.

Police released a video of the suspect, indicating he may have a distinctive gait.

The car had a rear, passenger-side spare tire and a missing hubcap or wheel cover on the front driver-side wheel.

The Indiana County Sheriff's Office assisted state police, who are leading the investigation at the request of Homer City police.

Anyone with information or captured images is asked to contact state police at 724-357-1960.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .