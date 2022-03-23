State police seek suspect after man who said he had gun robs Summit store

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are searching for a suspect in a gray hooded sweatshirt who robbed a Summit Township store while claiming that he was armed with a gun on Tuesday night.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured during the robbery of the Dollar General store at 8214 Perry Highway, which was reported on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m., according to state police in Erie.

Troopers said the suspect, described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a mask, walked into the store and told an employee that he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect then demanded all of the money in the cash register, and he took an undisclosed amount of cash after the employee pulled out the register drawer, according to state police.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Troopers searched the area but were unable to locate him, investigators said.

Anyone with information that could assist state police in the robbery investigation is asked to call Trooper Nicholas Kaschalk at 814-898-4529.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County robberies: State police seek suspect in Summit store robbery