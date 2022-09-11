State police seek suspects who used credit cards from LA Fitness to buy $2,400 in items from Walmart

Sep. 10—State police are searching for suspects after officers say debit and credit cards stolen from lockers at LA Fitness in Hempfield were used to purchase $2,400 worth of items from the Hempfield Walmart.

On Sept. 2, two lockers were broken into at the LA Fitness near the intersection of Route 30 and S. Greengate Road after the locks were cut with bolt cutters, police said.

Several cards were taken from the victims' wallets, and they later reported several charges on the cards from Walmart in Greengate Centre between 7:15 and 7:25 p.m. that day.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from LA Fitness and Walmart.

Walmart loss prevention also provided police with surveillance photos and transaction lists confirming the use of the cards.

Anyone with information on the incident can call state police at 724-832-3288.

