State police seek witnesses to fatal shooting of man in Windsor Locks

Aug. 30—WINDSOR LOCKS — State police are seeking the public's help as they investigate the death of a man found Sunday evening with apparent gunshot wounds while in a vehicle on the Exit 42 northbound off ramp from Interstate 91, state police said.

State police are looking for any witnesses to the shooting.

State police said that "preliminary information" indicates that state police from the Troop H barracks in Hartford received a report around 7:35 p.m. Sunday of an unresponsive male in a vehicle on the exit ramp, which goes to Lawrence Road.

State troopers who arrived at the scene found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, state police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno, a state police spokeswoman.

Detectives with the state police Central District Major Crime Squad were requested and responded to the scene. As of Monday afternoon, state police had not yet released the man's identity.

Exit 42 was closed during the investigation, but the main lanes of I-91 remained open. The exit ramp was reopened at 3:50 a.m. today, state police said.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to call detectives at Troop H at 860-534-1000. All calls will remain confidential.

