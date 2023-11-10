Brush fire report leads to discovery of woman's body off I-90 west lanes near Route 8

Firefighters called to extinguish a reported brush fire off the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Greene Township early Friday morning discovered a woman's body at the scene, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators are now trying to locate anyone who might have witnessed anything in that area at the time. State police and the Erie County Coroner's Office are also attempting to identify the victim and determine how she died.

The body of the unidentified female was found along I-90 in an area between Exit 32, the Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector exit, and Exit 29, the Route 8/Wattsburg exit, Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for state police Troop E, said Friday morning.

Weindorf said state police are asking anyone who might have traveled through that area and might have seen anything between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday to contact Troop E at 814-898-1641.

Details on how the woman possibly died were not released by state police. An autopsy on the woman will be performed, but it had not been scheduled as of Friday morning, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said.

Authorities said Friday that the woman's body was discovered after firefighters were called to the area on a report of a brush fire off the north side of I-90.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported Friday morning that the westbound lanes of I-90 were closed between Exit 32 and Exit 29 due to "police activity" that started earlier in the morning near Mile Marker 29. Traffic was being detoured around the site using Route 430, Route 89 and Route 8, the agency reported.

PennDOT reported that the westbound lanes had reopened to traffic shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police seek witnesses after woman's body found along I-90