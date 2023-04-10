State police seeking additional information in 12-year-old boy's death in Red Lion

State police continue to seek further information from the public regarding the death of 12-year-old Kain Heiland.

Kain was fatally shot April 1 in the first block of First Avenue in Red Lion.

Police allege a 13-year-old boy shot Kain with a pistol equipped with a laser.

The investigation remains active and the Criminal Investigation Unit at the Troop J, York Station is requesting information relative to this investigation. State police can be contacted at (717) 428-1011.

“The State Police appreciate all those that have come forward already with information and are asking for the public’s patience as the investigation continues to progress,” the news release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State police seek information in death of 12-year-old Kain Heiland