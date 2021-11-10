State police seeking to identify Washington Township burglary suspect

Nov. 10—State police are trying to identify a man who stole multiple items from a property in Washington Township.

According to state police:

The man entered a property in the 500 block of Lenape Road multiple times on Sept. 29 and took a variety of items. The stolen items include three fishing poles, hip waders, a longboard, a pair of black Adidas sneakers, a black Craftsman mechanic toolbox containing assorted tools, a torque wrench, a machete and a box of fireworks.

He also tried to jump-start a disabled vehicle and inflate several tires in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 610-378-4011.