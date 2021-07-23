State police seeking information on missing Ruffs Dale woman

Jul. 22—State police in Belle Vernon are seeking information on a missing 73-year-old East Huntingdon woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Trooper Robert Broadwater reported on social media that authorities are seeking Myrna Z. Montalvo, 73, of Ruffs Dale, who relatives say is endangered because she has a medical history of diabetes and dementia.

Police said she was last seen by her caretaker about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

She could be in a silver Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call state police at 724-929-6262.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .