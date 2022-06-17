State police seeking information regarding thefts and drowning

Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
·1 min read
.
.

NESHANNOCK TWP. − State police are seeking information from the public in regards to a series of thefts and a drowning.

According to the police report, between 12-6:30 a.m. June 14 items were stolen from many vehicles along the 4400-4500 block of Ellwood Road (Route 65) in Wayne Township.

Items that were stolen included, but were not limited to, purses, wallets, money, lighters and necklaces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-598-2211 and reference incident PA22-763963.

In addition, police are asking for any information regarding a drowning incident.

Police said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, drowned in a pond at 231 Kino Road in Washington Township, Lawrence County, in the afternoon of June 15, while swimming.

Anyone with information is asked to call the above-mentioned number and ask to speak with Trooper Napolitano.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: State police seeking information regarding thefts from cars and drowning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Medication abortions are dangerous, and result in high rates of infection and hemorrhage. THE FACTS: Research shows that medication abortions, which involve taking pills to end a pregnancy, are safe and effective, experts say.

  • New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms

    A standoff between a Republican-dominated county commission and New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state over the commission's conspiracy-fueled refusal to certify election results comes to a head Friday, the state's certification deadline. The showdown is providing a stark example of the chaos that election experts have warned about as those who promote the lie that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of reelection seek to populate election offices across the country and the usually low-profile boards that certify the results. The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary because of unspecified concerns with the equipment, even though it has identified no problems with the Dominion systems used by the county to tally paper ballots.

  • EDITORIAL: Don't block the public's right to know about Sarasota shooting case

    The public must be fully informed about a Sarasota shooting case, and a court order banning the H-T from publishing information is unconstitutional.

  • Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

    Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November.

  • Stephen Colbert Has A Message For The Proud Boy Who Name-Dropped Him In Court

    "The Late Show" host got overwhelmed after a "violent fascist" mentioned his show in court.

  • For Mike Pence, Jan. 6 Began Like Many Days. It Ended Like No Other.

    WASHINGTON — He started the day with a prayer. Vice President Mike Pence, preparing to withstand the final stage of a relentless campaign by President Donald Trump to force him to illegally try to overturn the results of the 2020 election, began Jan. 6, 2021, surrounded by aides at his official residence at the Naval Observatory, asking God for guidance. The group was expecting a difficult day. But what followed over the next 12 hours was more harrowing than they imagined. Sign up for The Mornin

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Renton police woman accused of forcing spa employee into sex work

    According to the victim, she accepted what she thought was a legitimate offer of employment from Q Spa at 4508 NE 4th Street. When she showed up, she said they wouldn't let her leave and told her she was expected to perform sexual services for clients.

  • Despite Plea for Leniency, Expert Says Ghislaine Maxwell Will Probably Spend the ‘Rest of Her Life in Prison’

    The convicted sex trafficker is asking for less than the 20 years recommended by the court's probation department, citing lousy childhood as scion of a media mogul

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Hundreds of gallons of fuel stolen from Midlands gas station leads to arrest, cops say

    The 20-year-old had an ingenious mechanism for stealing fuel and credit card information, according to the sheriff.

  • 9-year-old girl ‘executed’ by mom’s ex-boyfriend during argument, Texas police say

    The 9-year-old’s mom says they were watching a movie together before the man arrived unannounced.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. “Because the defendant was not detained, the family is still at risk, the community is at risk, the public is at risk,” Sandy Roxas, the counsel for the Roque family, told GMA News.

  • Ex-Salem gym teacher facing indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 students

    A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of ten female students.

  • 'Gonna lose my gun again,' Idaho deputy said minutes after fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

    “Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” an Idaho officer said minutes after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man whose family had called authorities for help

  • Professor Indicted In Murder Of Boston Cop Boyfriend After Allegedly Running Him Over In Snowstorm

    A Massachusetts adjunct professor will stand trial for the alleged murder of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, whom she allegedly ran over and left to die during a winter storm earlier this year. Karen Read, 42, was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on June 9 and was arrested at her Mansfield home later that day, prosecutors said in a press release. She was charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision. Read pleaded not guilty to t

  • Inmate planned to strangle Ghislaine Maxwell in her sleep at Brooklyn jail, lawyer says

    NEW YORK — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s fellow detainees at the Brooklyn federal lockup plotted to murder her, a defense lawyer said in a court filing Wednesday aimed at lightening Maxwell’s sentence on sex trafficking charges for procuring young women for Jeffrey Epstein. “(One) of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money ...